Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

