Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $458.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.48. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

