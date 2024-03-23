Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UBER opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

