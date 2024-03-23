Bank of America Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,941,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

