Bank of America Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $77,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.