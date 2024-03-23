Bank of America Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Buy

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $77,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

