Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $7.80. Bankinter shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 3,064 shares traded.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.