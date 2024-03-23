Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Up 1.3%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 1,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Banxa Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

