Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.49.
About Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.
