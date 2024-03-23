BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 96,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 34,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $33.71 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.15%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

