BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

