Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 6,000 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
