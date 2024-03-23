BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.03. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 17,562 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

