Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.35 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

