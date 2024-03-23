BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.79

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.79 and traded as high as $35.55. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 389,064 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $797.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

