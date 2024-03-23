BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,496 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 0.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $159.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

