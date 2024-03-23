BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

