BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $465,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of UL opened at $49.97 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

