BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $193.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

