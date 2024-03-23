BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

