BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.99

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $11.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 88,219 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

