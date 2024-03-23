Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.17

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and traded as high as $43.91. Bombardier shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 8,807 shares changing hands.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.