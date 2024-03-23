Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.41. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 26,163 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.96.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$81.74 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 16.44%. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.7397436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart acquired 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,776.96. Company insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

