boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.59

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.59 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33.21 ($0.42). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,574,499 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.59.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

