Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

