Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$287.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$302.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$270.49. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$206.30 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.