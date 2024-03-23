Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.23 Per Share

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.52. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

TSE:BYD opened at C$287.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$302.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$270.49. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$206.30 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

