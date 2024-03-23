British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.90

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.90 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 394.80 ($5.03). British Land shares last traded at GBX 393.90 ($5.01), with a volume of 2,570,000 shares.

Get British Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.97) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 407.25 ($5.18).

Check Out Our Latest Report on British Land

British Land Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at British Land

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.90.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 6,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.80 ($31,843.16). Insiders have acquired 6,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,356 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.