Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

