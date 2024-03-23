Brokers Issue Forecasts for Signet Jewelers Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

NYSE:SIG opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,634 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

