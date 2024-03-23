Brokers Offer Predictions for Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

