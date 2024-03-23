Brokers Offer Predictions for Emerson Electric Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $113.35.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

