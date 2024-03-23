Brokers Set Expectations for NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NS opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

