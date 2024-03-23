Brokers Set Expectations for UMH Properties, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UMH opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -546.63%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.