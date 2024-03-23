Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after buying an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,807,000 after buying an additional 584,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,157.23%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

