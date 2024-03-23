BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as high as C$3.13. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 62,771 shares.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTB.UN

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock has a market cap of C$271.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00.

(Get Free Report)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.