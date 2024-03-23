Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 291,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Cactus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

