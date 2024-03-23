Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $760,744.80 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CDNS opened at $322.74 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

