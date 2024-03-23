Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $324.19

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $324.19 and last traded at $323.19, with a volume of 188245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,443,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

