Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.15. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 101,600 shares traded.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
