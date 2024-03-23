Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.15. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 101,600 shares traded.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

