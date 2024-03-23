Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CAL opened at $40.47 on Friday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

