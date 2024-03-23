Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

