Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

