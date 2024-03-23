Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $171.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s current price.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Read Our Latest Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Shares of BNTX opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $135.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in BioNTech by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 87,686 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,595,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.