Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $607.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

