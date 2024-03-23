Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Desktop Metal, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DM)

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Desktop Metal in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Desktop Metal’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 170.41%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

