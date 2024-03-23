Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Redwire Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Redwire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 177,689 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 1,320.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Redwire by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

