Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.