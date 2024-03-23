Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.73

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.73 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 161.47 ($2.06). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.05), with a volume of 153,235 shares traded.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a market cap of £148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

