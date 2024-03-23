Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys 7,835 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $181.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.