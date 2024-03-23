CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE:KMX opened at $85.53 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

